Xinhua Silk Road: Snowsky Salt sets up import and export subsidiary to expand global footprint

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

17 Jul, 2023, 04:43 ET

BEIJING, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowsky Salt Industry Group Co., Ltd (Snowsky Salt, 600929.SH), a Chinese salt production and marketing enterprise, inaugurated a subsidiary for the import and export of its products on July 1 in Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, as part of the efforts to expand its overseas business.

The new company aims to become an important salt and salt chemical supplier in Asia. It targets at business footprint in more than 10 countries and regions in 2023, with exports reaching 500,00 tonnes and revenue of over 40 million yuan. Its goals for the 2024-2025 period are to reach Japan, the Republic of Korea, the ten ASEAN member countries, the Middle East and other regions, export 150,000 tonnes of products and generate around 150 million yuan of revenue.

The establishment of the subsidiary marks a step forward for Snowsky Salt, which has seen a compound annual growth rate of over 20 percent in business in recent years, to become a world-class salt enterprise.

Snowsky Salt began exploring exporting salt products to global markets in 2019. 

In June of 2020, the company exported 6,000-odd tonnes of edible salt to Angola, marking its first entry into the African market. In July of the same year, it exported over 1200 tonnes of edible salt in small bags to Singapore, followed by exports of such product to Cambodia and Laos. 

In June 2021, the salt producer opened an account on Alibaba.com, making its products available for cross-border e-commerce trading. 

In 2022, Snowsky Salt moved on to expand business in the Middle East. From the end of 2022 to the beginning of this year, it conducted thorough research on the ASEAN markets and paid visits to countries such as Cambodia and Laos.

Snowsky Salt has seen booming export business. It exported 67,000 tonnes of salt in 2021, with a sales revenue exceeding 30 million yuan. Its exports in 2022 reached 90,000 tonnes. 

Meanwhile, the company's export structure kept optimizing. Export products have covered edible salt, daily salt and salt chemical products, in comparison with only large bags of salt previously. 

It's learned that Snowsky Salt will first focus on markets in the Asia Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asia, and then expand its presence in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and America.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335094.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road : Le producteur chinois de baijiu Wuliangye entame sa tournée mondiale Harmonie et Beauté à Paris

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinesischer Baijiu-Hersteller Wuliangye startet die Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris, Frankreich

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.