Xinhua Silk Road: Symposium held in China's Nanjing to promote cultural development of Yangtze River

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

09 Nov, 2023, 03:46 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A symposium on promoting the culture development of the Yangtze River was held on Thursday in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Themed on "carrying forward the value of times for the culture of the Yangtze River and building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation", the symposium attracted scholars from all over the country to jointly interpret the millennium-long cultural inheritance of the Yangtze River.

Continue Reading

At the symposium, the China-Yangtze River Cultural Development City Index Report for 2023 and a blue book on the cultural development of the Yangtze River from 2022 to 2023 were unveiled.

As a city having served as the capital of six dynasties in Chinese history, Nanjing is one of the cradles of the Chinese civilization and boasts rich culture.

In recent years, Nanjing has been committed to preserving, passing on, and promoting the culture of the Yangtze River. 

With the help of digital technology, Nanjing has further promoted the digital application of cultural heritage and set the Nanjing demonstration platform of the Yangtze River National Cultural Park digital cloud platform (Jiangsu Section), the Nanjing Wendu digital cloud platform, etc., as part of the broader efforts to establish the city as a new highland for the development of "digital intelligence of the Yangtze River".

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337061.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye shines at 6th CIIE to embrace new opportunities for international cooperation

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye shines at 6th CIIE to embrace new opportunities for international cooperation

Leading Chinese Baijiu maker Wuliangye actively participated in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which kicked off last Sunday in...
Xinhua Silk Road: Potash fertilizer project of Asia-potash International listed in Belt and Road case study

Xinhua Silk Road: Potash fertilizer project of Asia-potash International listed in Belt and Road case study

The potash fertilizer project of Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. in Laos is listed in a book compiling 36 Belt and Road...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.