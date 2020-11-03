Xinhua Silk Road: The 2nd China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo kicks off in E. China's Yancheng

Over 300 enterprises and nearly 500 purchasing agents from home and abroad came to Yancheng to participate in the expo.

It is learned that this expo is the largest and highest-level foreign economic and trade exchange event held in Jiangsu since the outbreak of COVID-19 this year.

A variety of activities such as entrepreneur dialogue, roundtable meetings, parallel forums and a series of exhibition will be staged during the event.

In recent years, Jiangsu has maintained close communication and cooperation with the ROK, and has saw the ROK become its third largest trading partner.

In the first three quarters of 2020, Jiangsu witnessed a total of 140 projects invested by the ROK, with the actual use of ROK funds reaching 970 million U.S. dollars, accounting for 4.4 percent of the province's total actual use of foreign capital.

Serving as the vital platform for Jiangsu to advance cooperation with the ROK and the gathering place of the ROK-funded enterprises, Yancheng will strive to quicken its pace to push forward its cooperation with the ROK in the future.

