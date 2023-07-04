Xinhua Silk Road: Traditional Fenlong Festival celebrated in S. China Guangxi's Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County

BEIJING, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of traditional ethnic cultural events for Fenlong Festival were held during June 26 to July 3 in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County at south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with 14 themed activities including dragon boat races, music and dance performances, and traditional ethnic sports performances played during the 8-day celebrations.

The Fenlong Festival, one of the top ten festival brands in Guangxi, is the oldest and grandest festival for Maonan people, which is held on a yearly basis, meaning to pray for good harvests.

Photo shows the celebration scene for Fenlong Festival in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Among the celebrations, a music and dance performance called "Ainan" was staged in Liulanglie Town, which reflects the life of Maonan people and the spiritual and cultural inheritance of Maonan people in love, marriage, family, education and other aspects.

In addition, a Nuo mask theme music and dance show was also held in the county. The carnival of nearly 10,000 people integrated Maonan's traditional Nuo culture with the fashionable and powerful modern music, showing the inheritance of Maonan ethnic art.

