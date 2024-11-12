Xinhua Silk Road: Xishan District of E. China's Wuxi City holds investment promotion event

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An investment promotion event was held on November 8 in Xishan District of Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, in an attempt to showcase the great development potential of the district to draw in more investment.

During the event, the fifth batch of Xishan District's global investment partners were officially awarded, a number of characteristic industrial parks were unveiled, and about 111 projects with a combined investment of over 60 billion yuan were signed.

Photo shows the project signing ceremony at an investment promotion event held in Xishan District of Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2024.

Ma Liang, deputy mayor of Wuxi, said that Xishan, as the eastern gate of Wuxi, has unswervingly followed the industrial development path of "industrial clusters + characteristic professional parks" in recent years, and become a paradise and highland for entrepreneurs to start businesses, for scientists to conduct research, and for investors to increase investment.

It is learned that the projects inked include 14 major industrial projects, seven key foreign investment projects, 12 major scientific and technological innovation projects, etc.

This year's event marked the highest number of signed projects and the largest amount of total investment in the past three years.

Fang Li, Party chief of Xishan, noted that 111 major projects signed at the event cover a number of fields such as emerging industries, future industries, scientific and technological innovation, etc., and involve various tracks such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and low-altitude economy, showcasing the district's significant progress in accelerating the construction of major projects to promote high-quality development, and also strongly reflecting the confidence of scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors in Xishan.

In the future, Xishan will stand on the side of enterprises to provide "order-based" services in a bid to create best conditions for them to invest in the district, according to Fang.

Besides, the 2024 Wuxi Xishan investment promotion video called Better with Xishan was also officially released at the event.

Since September this year, Xishan has kicked off a series of investment promotion activities amid its efforts to build itself into a strong modern industrial district with international influence.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343068.html

