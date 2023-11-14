Xinhua Silk Road: Young Chinese, UK scientists win SDG Award during WYSS 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Young Scientist SDGs Award ceremony was held at the opening session of 2023 World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS) Saturday in Wenzhou of east China's Zhejiang province, with three young scientists from around the world awarded.

The award was jointly initiated by the WYSS and the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to recognize young scientists who have made significant achievements and outstanding contributions through natural science research or engineering technology in support of one or more of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

It is learned that the first Young Scientist SDGs Award focused on the 17 SDGs goals set by the UN in seven fields. Since it was launch in March, the award has attracted applications from 35 countries and regions around the world. 

After a two-month evaluation process conducted by 11 internationally renowned experts, Professor Henry Snaith of the University of Oxford, Professor Xiong Wen (David) Lou of the City University of Hong Kong, and Professor Zhang Qiang of Tsinghua University won the award for their outstanding contributions to the fields of perovskite-based photovoltaic cells (PSCs), synthesis and application of nanostructured materials, lithium-sulfur batteries advanced energy materials.

The World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS) is jointly sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, with a vision of promoting a community with a shared future for mankind. It is now an important window for Zhejiang's opening-up to the outside world, as well as a key platform for Wenzhou to link global resources.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337167.html

