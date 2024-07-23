Xinhua Silk Road: Young people from 16 foreign countries join Shanghai Int'l Sister Cities Youth Camp to experience Chinese culture

BEIJING, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Shanghai International Sister Cities Youth Camp, hosted by Putuo District Education Bureau, was held in Shanghai from July 3 to 16.

Themed on "Communication, Cooperation, Friendship and Understanding", this year's event attracted 89 foreign youths from 16 countries to participate.

The event included a series of activities such as traditional Chinese culture courses, visiting Shanghai's iconic landmarks and cultural venues, one-day experience of Shanghai life, and projects on city design and creation.

During the event, young people from various countries experienced traditional culture courses such as martial arts, porcelain carving, New Year paintings, tie-dyeing, lanterns, and Chinese Hanfu, to understand Chinese culture and feel cultural connotations.

They also visited urban landmarks such as the Oriental Pearl Tower, the Huangpu River, Yu Garden, and the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park, to learn about the culture of Shanghai, and to feel the development and charm of the city.

The organizers also arranged for them to visit universities, the Shanghai Museum, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, to participate in youth forums, and to engage in fun activities and practical exercises at the Oriental Land.

Brian O'Carroll from Ireland expressed that he would return to his hometown with a deeper understanding of Chinese culture, cuisine, and especially the Chinese people, and that the endless kindness of the people of Shanghai would be forever engraved in his heart.

Sarah from Marseille, France said that she could not wait to share this wonderful experience with her relatives and friends when she returned to France. "I want to tell them that visiting China, especially Shanghai, is a beautiful journey as picturesque as a poem," she said.

The event effectively promoted cultural exchanges among youths from various countries and deepened their understanding of Chinese culture.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341210.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road