Xi's footsteps toward SOE projects on the Silk Road

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

18 Oct, 2023, 04:04 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Since China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, substantial progress has been made in economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges among the countries and regions involved in the initiative.

Continue Reading

Large State-owned enterprises play an active role in advancing overseas projects in such fields as infrastructure facilities construction, energy resources development and industry capacities cooperation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has inspected landmark Chinese-built projects in the BRI-involved countries and regions over the past decade.

They typify Chinese-contracted projects' contribution to the development of local economy and improvement of residents' well-being in the destination communities.

Watch the video to find out more.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Also from this source

Butuka Academy: A Witness of the Friendship Along the "Belt and Road"

Butuka Academy: A Witness of the Friendship Along the "Belt and Road"

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As the first public service project ...
Cultural treasures in Hangzhou capture expats' eyes

Cultural treasures in Hangzhou capture expats' eyes

This is a report from chinadaily.com.cn: Fuyang district and Tonglu county in Hangzhou city, with rich history and vibrant traditions, offered a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.