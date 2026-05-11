NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive advisor to AC Direct on its sale to Hall Capital Holdings, LLC.

XLCS Partners advises AC Direct on sale to Hall Capital Holdings

Founded in 2001, AC Direct is America's oldest online HVAC wholesaler and a digital-first distributor of heating and cooling systems, units, and accessories serving customers nationwide. The Company targets residential homeowners while also supporting a growing base of small contractors, real estate professionals, and business owners. Differentiated by a robust e-commerce platform, competitive wholesale pricing versus traditional dealer channels, leading manufacturer partnerships, and deep industry expertise, AC Direct is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the HVAC market's accelerating shift to online distribution.

Headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida, Hall Capital Holdings is a single-family office and active investor deploying flexible, long-term capital, focused on partnering with operators to acquire and scale high-quality lower middle market businesses.

"XLCS stood out head and shoulders above other M&A firms," said Bob Allgeo, CEO of AC Direct. "As a family business, taking care of our employees was paramount, even above the selling price, and they helped us strategize, offered unique possibilities, and ultimately delivered both. Ford and Reed became not just the best possible business partners but also treasured friends. They guided us through numerous decisions to get a wide variety of offers beyond our wildest expectations, culminating in a perfect match for us and our employees. I can emphatically say, 'well done.'"

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to AC Direct, and the transaction was led by Reed McMahon, Vice President, and Ford Heston, Associate. The transaction was completed on April 13, 2026.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is a leading global investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services. Visit www.xlcspartners.com for more information.

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SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.