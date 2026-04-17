NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Atlas Aerospace Accessories, LLC on its acquisition by Aptus Aero, LLC, a newly formed platform of The Stephens Group, LLC.

XLCS Partners advises Atlas Aerospace on sale to Aptus Aero

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Doral, Florida, Atlas is an open class rated FAA Part 145 repair station providing aviation component MRO services with a focus on pneumatics, hydraulics, electromechanical systems, electronics, and fuel systems. With nearly five decades of service, Atlas supports global customers across cargo, passenger, and military end markets, serving all major aircraft platforms. The company has built a strong reputation for technical quality and responsiveness that has earned the trust of operators worldwide.

Aptus Aero was formed in 2026 by Stephens Group as a new platform focused on acquiring and growing market-leading component MRO businesses. The acquisition of Atlas marks Aptus Aero's first transaction, concurrent with the appointment of Dale Gabel as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gabel brings more than 15 years of aviation industry experience, including prior roles as CEO of Aero Parts Group, Velocity Aerospace Group, and AirReady MRO Services.

"Atlas is exactly the kind of deeply tenured, mission-critical MRO platform that commands attention from the best buyers in the market," said Joe Contaldo, Partner and head of XLCS Aerospace & Defense. "With nearly 50 years of serving the global aviation market, from cargo to military, Atlas has earned a reputation that speaks for itself. We are proud to have advised the Atlas team on this milestone transaction and are excited to see what the Aptus Aero platform becomes."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Atlas, and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner, and Noah Shertzer, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed on March 31, 2026.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally and is recognized for its vast experience advising owners of Aerospace & Defense businesses. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

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SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.