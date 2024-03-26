NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to Globe International Corporation (Globe), on its sale to AFC Industries (AFC), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital.

XLCS Partners advises Globe International on sale to AFC Industries

Founded in 1950, Globe is a global supplier of OEM fasteners, garage door hardware, and galvanized aircraft cable. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in value-added kitting and related services. It holds a leading market position in the overhead door industry, serving as a critical supply chain partner to leading OEMs and specialty distributors of garage doors, parts, and accessories. Other industries served include industrial and residential fence, industrial OEMs, furniture, and solar.

"Since Globe has been in our family for three generations, the decision to embark on this journey is one that we did not take lightly," said Globe co-owner Steve Weissman. "XLCS served as an invaluable advisor to guide us through this process. Anthony and Jay both had a tremendous understanding of our business and the overall landscape of the industrial fastener market. That industry knowledge was critical in finding the right partner and assisting us through every stage of the journey."

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AFC Industries is a dynamic organization dedicated to providing supply chain management solutions on small components and tooling for a diverse base of manufacturers and assemblers across a broad range of industries. Through its experienced team and global resources, AFC excels at making customer manufacturing and assembly processes more efficient and cost-effective.

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Globe, and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner and Jay Cremer, Vice President. The transaction was completed February 29, 2024, and marks the firm's nineteenth fastener and industrial distribution transaction.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. www.xlcspartners.com

