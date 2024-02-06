NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Aviation Concepts, Inc. ("ACI") on an investment from CORE Industrial Partners.

XLCS Partners advises Aviation Concepts on investment from CORE Industrial Partners

Based in Sunrise, Florida, ACI is a provider of mission-critical, aircraft parts and components for the commercial aviation industry. Founded in 1991, ACI offers high-quality, nose-to-tail used serviceable material ("USM") with applications across a variety of aircraft fleets. The company provides quality products, high-level customer service and proven reliability to its global customer base of commercial and freight airlines, maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") organizations and distributors via its broad product portfolio.

Jason Fulton, Partner at CORE, said, "ACI is a niche player in a highly attractive industry that has differentiated itself with its strong customer relationships and diverse suite of products. We are excited to partner with Dean and the entire ACI team as we leverage our industry knowledge, resources, and experience to help expedite the company's next stage of growth, expanding its value proposition and market reach through both strategic initiatives and complementary acquisitions."

CORE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm with over $700 million of capital commitments investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses with offices in Chicago, Austin, and Cleveland.

Bob Nardelli, Senior Operating Partner at CORE, will become Chairman of the ACI Board of Directors.

"XLCS was an invaluable advisor throughout our journey," shared Dean Wood, ACI President & CEO. "They introduced us to numerous strategic and equity players specifically focused on our space - all intent to help us execute our growth plan, diversify our service offerings, and expand our platform. At every step, especially through the diligence phase and leading up to closing, our team agrees, we could never have done it without their expert guidance."

"Dean and his team have built a fantastic platform that is well positioned for continued growth and M&A," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner and Head of A&D at XLCS Partners. "It was a pleasure to work with him and the ACI team. This transaction is also a prime example of the growing excitement private equity firms have for the industry, and more specifically USM & MRO businesses."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to ACI and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner; Reed McMahon, Associate; and Johnny Sebastian, Associate. The transaction was completed on January 10, 2024.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

