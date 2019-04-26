XLCS Partners advises Hagerty Industrial Supply in sale to White Distribution & Supply

Hagerty is a value-added distributor of Class C Maintenance, Repair, Operating and Production (MROP) supplies to OEMs and construction/trade contractors. The Company boasts a broad product inventory of over 20,000 SKUs. Major product categories include fasteners/hardware, tools, abrasives, safety supplies, and other industrial supplies. Services include in-plant storeroom management, bin/crib management services, and complete vendor managed inventory solutions. Hagerty also owns and manages over 50 tech-enabled vending machines within multiple customers' plants that vend tools, safety supplies, and other products.

Hagerty operates out of five Midwest locations including headquarters in Peoria, Illinois. Hagerty Supply is a division of Hagerty Brothers Company. Founded in 1860, Hagerty Brothers Company remains locally owned by fifth and sixth generation descendants of the original founder.

Headquartered in Fairbury, Illinois, WDS is an integrated distributor of industrial supplies and MRO products for OEMs, including fasteners, adhesives, packaging, foam, poly, glass, safety, janitorial, and more. Founded in 1984, WDS provides total supply chain management and cost reduction solutions for their customers with 15 locations nationwide.

Slate Capital Group is a Baltimore, Maryland based private equity investment group that partners with lower-middle market companies. Slate Capital Group provides liquidity to business owners and growth capital to businesses for further expansion.

"We are delighted to join forces with the Hagerty team," said Erik Ginsberg, Managing Partner of Slate Capital Group. "Hagerty has been putting their customers first since 1860, and our colleagues at WDS share their commitment to service and to excellence. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Hagerty and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner. The transaction was completed March 29, 2019.

