NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive advisor to Innodyne Systems (Innodyne) on its investment by FCAH Aerospace (FCAH), a portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners.

XLCS Partners advises Innodyne Systems on partnership with FCAH Aerospace

Innodyne, based in Bloomfield, CT, is an FAA/EASA Part 145 repair station specializing in MRO, DER, and OPP component services for airframe, composite, and electronic components. Established in 2004, Innodyne serves a broad mix of commercial, regional, and business jet customers, differentiating itself through extensive engineering capabilities with over 400 unique DER and OPP repairs in-house. Their expertise in composite and metallic structures includes flight controls, doors and fairings, radomes, wing leading edges, nacelles, exhaust, and various mechanical assemblies. Innodyne's electronic lab specialties include control panels, control units, position transmitters, junction boxes, drain masts, power supplies, and wiring harnesses.

FCAH, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, distributes aftermarket aircraft components worldwide, performs FAA-certified maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and provides end-of-life aircraft disassembly and storage solutions. FCAH operates additional support locations in Miami, FL; Sunrise, FL; Victorville, CA; Istanbul, Turkey; and the United Kingdom. XLCS represented FCAH in their sale to O2 in 2020 and represented Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products in their investment by FCAH in 2022.

"XLCS has been a pleasure to work with and highly attentive to our transaction at every step of the process," said John Mozonski, President of Innodyne. "Their experience in the aerospace industry enabled them to connect us with a great match in a matter of weeks rather than months."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Innodyne, and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Head of XLCS's Aerospace & Defense Practice Group, and Reed McMahon, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed on July 19, 2024.

