XLCS Partners advises Microplastics in its acquisition of IVP Plastics

IVP Plastics, founded in 1953, is a contract manufacturer that specializes in high-quality injection molds in the thermoplastics industry with locations in Washington, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri. The Tier I supplier serves the large construction, agricultural, and foodservice industries with a world-class client base.

"This acquisition will allow us to double in size and supports our long-term growth by acquisition strategy," stated Jim Chiavetta, President of Microplastics. "Brian Ytterberg's professionalism was a benefit when the deal hit a bump in the road. He was always a great advisor in both strategy and tactics. We are happy to have him on our team and look forward to more deals."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Microplastics and the transaction was led by Brian Ytterberg, Managing Director. The transaction was completed on September 13, 2019.

