NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as advisor to Mosaic Service Partners, a residential window and door replacement platform backed by Alpine Investors, on its investment in The Window Experts (formerly known as Houston Window Experts).

XLCS Partners advises Mosaic Service Partners in its partnership with The Window Experts

Founded by Jeff Ludy and family, The Window Experts is a leading provider of premium residential window and door replacement solutions serving the greater Houston area. Recognized for its breadth of product expertise and its transparent, customer-first approach, the company has become one of Texas's most trusted names in the home improvement market.

Mosaic is a newly launched platform focused on partnering with and scaling residential window and door replacement providers across the United States. Led by CEO Josh Feinberg, formerly Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at ABM Industries, Mosaic empowers local operators through professional training and development, modern tools and technology, and strategic platform integration. The company was founded with backing from Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm based in San Francisco.

XLCS acted as buyside advisor to Mosaic in connection with its investment in The Window Experts, which was completed on July 11, 2025. The engagement was supported by Anthony Contaldo, Partner. This transaction marks XLCS's fourth recent window and door industry engagement.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is a leading global investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services. Visit www.xlcspartners.com for more information.

