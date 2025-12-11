NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive advisor to The Total Garage Store (TGS) on its investment by U.S. Dock & Door (USDD), a portfolio company of Soundcore Capital Partners.

XLCS Partners advises The Total Garage Store on its investment by U.S. Dock & Door

Founded in 2008, TGS is the largest independent garage door supplier in Tennessee, serving residential, commercial, and production builder customers through its strategically located facilities. The company unites six trusted names: Allied Overhead Door, Smith's Garage Door, Farmer Garage Door, Jackson Overhead Door, Arden Garage Door, and EXL Garage Doors. Together these brands deliver exceptional quality and expertise across Tennessee and North Carolina. TGS provides a full-service solution that includes installation, delivery, consulting, and ongoing maintenance and repair. Customers range from homeowners and commercial clients to production builders and major retailers such as Lowe's and Home Depot.

USDD is a service-based platform of operating companies that maintain, repair and install commercial loading dock equipment, entry systems, and residential garage doors. With over 50 years of history, USDD's operating companies primarily service the Southeast and Northeast markets and work with customers across a variety of industries including manufacturing, distribution, life sciences, retail, education, residential homeowners and home builders.

Soundcore is a New York-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market businesses across industrial services, specialty distribution, and related sectors. The addition of TGS to the USDD platform reflects Soundcore's approach to building market leading businesses through strategic growth initiatives.

"Choosing XLCS to help sell our business was one of the best decisions we made," said Bill Earnest, President of TGS. "Their guidance throughout the process was exceptional. They provided clear advice, offered creative alternatives when needed, and respected our decisions every step of the way. We highly recommend XLCS to any home and commercial services business seeking a trusted partner to navigate a sale."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to TGS, and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner, Jay Cremer, Vice President, and David Silva, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed on November 6, 2025. The deal marks XLCS's third recent transaction in the door industry.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is a leading global investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services. Visit www.xlcspartners.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Kendra Span

[email protected]

615-379-7783

SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.