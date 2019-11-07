XLCS Partners advises National Tax Search in sale to CoreLogic

NTS, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, provides comprehensive property tax management services to lenders, real estate investment trusts, and property management companies. NTS limits customer exposure to unforeseen collateral loss related to unpaid property taxes, HOA fees, or inaccurate flood determination. NTS serves some of the largest lenders and investors in the nation as well as smaller, regional firms.

CoreLogic, the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services, and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies, and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire and protect their homes. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Through the acquisition, CoreLogic will obtain TaxQ, the NTS property tax portal that provides end-users with access to detailed tax information.

"Working with Anthony Contaldo and XLCS Partners through the acquisition process of NTS was truly an amazing experience," said Lori Eshoo, President of NTS. "It was important to me to find the absolute best acquirer that would share my vision for NTS to continue to thrive in the property tax management marketplace. Anthony was there every step of the way, acting on behalf of NTS and myself, and I could not be happier with the outcome."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to NTS and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner. The transaction was completed August 6, 2019.

