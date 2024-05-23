NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive advisor to SVI International (SVI) on its sale to The Zabel Companies (Zabel).

XLCS Partners advises SVI International on sale to The Zabel Companies

SVI, headquartered in DeKalb, Illinois, is the leading supplier of aftermarket repair parts and accessories for automotive lifts, wheel service and automotive shop equipment, and other niche applications. Catering to auto shops, collision centers, dealerships, and various other end markets, SVI ensures safety and minimizes downtime with its extensive selection of quality parts and accessories. With over 40,000 components available, SVI serves as a comprehensive solution provider, offering fast turnaround times and exceptional customer support. Their offerings extend beyond automotive shop equipment to include oil seals, boat lift repair parts, EV charging station accessories, and more. SVI provides same-day shipping on in-stock parts from its warehouses in DeKalb, Illinois, and Los Angeles, California.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Zabel is an investment firm dedicated to partnering with management teams to build privately held companies over the long term. Zabel brings a patient and flexible approach to investing in and growing high-quality businesses. Whether through a buyout, recapitalization, or injection of growth capital, Zabel's strategy is to work closely with management teams to grow businesses and build value for all parties involved.

"We could not have navigated through the acquisition process without the excellent guidance provided by all the staff at XLCS," said Doug Climenhaga, President of SVI. "They were a wonderful group to work with who absolutely organized and kept all the pieces together seamlessly, allowing for the sought-after final outcome."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to SVI, and the transaction was led by Reed McMahon, Associate, and Anthony Contaldo, Partner. The transaction was completed on March 4, 2024.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. www.xlcspartners.com

Media Contact:

Kendra Span

[email protected]

615-379-7783

SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.