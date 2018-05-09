Xledger Named SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Cloud ERP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xledger is proud to announce that its business management system was named a 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Cloud ERP category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

Founded in 2000, Xledger provides unified enterprise resource planning through the multitenant cloud. Xledger's solution equips decision-makers at more than 10,000 organizations in over 60 countries with market-leading automation and robust insight tools.

"We are deeply honored that the SIIA expert judges have named Xledger as a finalist," said Xledger president Nathan McCann. "Our customers have long known that Xledger Cloud ERP is a revolutionary product, and it is gratifying to have an institution of such prestige observe that fact."

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed awards program for the software and information industries and has been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years.

CODiE Awards finalists are determined by panels of expert judges selected from among business technology leaders. In the second round, SIIA members vote on the finalist products. Then, the scores from both rounds are tabulated to find the winners. Winners will be announced during the Business Technology CODiE Award Celebration at the SIIA Annual Conference & CODiE Awards June 12 in San Francisco.

About Xledger

Xledger empowers more than 10,000 clients in 60 countries on six continents with fully unified Cloud ERP. Recommended by KPMG and PwC, Xledger's business management solution offers market-leading automation, robust insight and complete scalability. Visit https://www.xledger.com/ for more information.

