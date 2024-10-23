XLR8 EMS Wins "Best in Show" at the 2024 Circuits Assembly Service Excellence Awards

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XLR8 EMS, a leader in high-performance electronic manufacturing, was recognized as "Best in Show" at the 2024 Circuits Assembly Magazine Service Excellence Awards during the SMTAI show in Chicago. The award celebrates companies that consistently achieve excellence in customer satisfaction, with criteria including quality, reliability, technology, and responsiveness. XLR8 EMS's recognition reflects its commitment to delivering precision, speed, and high-quality service from prototyping to full-scale production. This accolade underscores XLR8's dedication to providing dependable manufacturing solutions across critical sectors, including defense, aerospace, medical, and industrial applications.

For companies with sales under $20 million, XLR8 EMS secured the top award in the EMS category.

Jason Powell, CEO of XLR8 EMS, commented, "I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to our team for their incredible dedication and hard work. In a fast-paced and ever-changing environment, they have consistently risen to the challenge, adapting to new demands with agility and precision. The award we are receiving—voted on by our customers—marks the fifth time we have been recognized as the overall category winner. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to customer success and our leadership in driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of speed and technology in assembly services.

"I would also like to thank our customers, many of whom push the limits of technology, which in turn pushes us to adapt, grow, and be visionary about where the industry is heading and the services we offer."

This achievement underscores XLR8's steady growth and focus on setting industry benchmarks for quality and technology. Backed by American Pacific Group (APG), a private equity firm dedicated to supporting strategic growth, XLR8 EMS continues to expand its capabilities. APG's investment enhances XLR8's ability to offer robust manufacturing solutions that combine the processes of a large-scale manufacturer with the agility and personalized attention of a close-knit team.

About XLR8 EMS

XLR8 EMS is a trusted partner in electronic manufacturing, specializing in printed circuit board assemblies for a range of industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. Recognized for its speed, precision, and rigorous quality standards, XLR8 EMS offers end-to-end solutions from initial design to full-scale production. With key certifications such as ITAR, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and AS 9100, the company ensures compliance with the highest industry requirements. For more information, visit www.xlr8ems.com or contact [email protected] .

About American Pacific Group, L.P.

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management. Together with management teams, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the "Q Process," a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com .

