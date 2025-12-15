XM Celebrates 15 Years with Exclusive Cashback Promotion

From This Year to the Next: Traders Can Earn Unlimited Cashback on Selected Assets

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XM, a global leader in online trading, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special promotion to reward its clients. From 15 December 2025 to 15 January 2026, traders can enjoy unlimited cashback for trading selected assets.

This promotion reinforces XM's commitment to delivering value and rewarding its clients, offering an exciting way to end the year on a high note. The more traders engage, the more cashback they can earn, making every trade count from this year into the next.

Eligible participants can take part in the promotion by logging into their XM accounts and trading the specified assets. The promotion does not impose a cap on cashback, allowing participants to accrue rewards without a predefined limit during the campaign period.

The initiative is part of XM's #15YearsXM campaign, marking the company's operational milestone and its ongoing service to clients globally.

For full details on how to participate, terms and conditions, and to start earning, users can visit the promotion page here.

About XM

XM is a globally trusted broker with over 15 years of success and more than 15 million clients worldwide. Fully regulated and licensed, XM offers a full suite of products and trading instruments including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, Copy Trading, and Competitions. Traders can rely on award-winning services, support, and trading education.

Disclaimer: Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under our EU-based entity. Specific regions may be excluded. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, users can visit the XM website.

Risk Warning: The services involve significant risks and may result in the loss of the invested capital. T&Cs apply

