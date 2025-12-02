XM Secures SCA License, Strengthening Its Presence in the UAE

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XM , a globally renowned broker with over 15 million clients worldwide, has officially obtained a category 5 license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the United Arab Emirates, marking another key milestone in its continued global expansion.

The approval by the SCA reflects XM's dedication to operating under robust regulatory standards while continuing to provide a secure, transparent and client-first trading environment.

XM

"The UAE has established itself as a world-class financial hub, and receiving authorization from the SCA underscores our commitment to long-term growth and trust in the region," said Menelaos Menelaou, co-Chief Executive Officer, XM. "We are proud to now offer UAE clients the same award-winning services and high standards of transparency that define XM globally."

The new license strengthens XM's regional presence and enables the company to directly serve traders in Dubai and across the Emirates, bringing local clients closer to XM's established global ecosystem of products, educational resources and support.

The new authorization allows XM to offer its full range of trading services and trusted products across the UAE through its new website, www.xm.ae. The site is currently available in Arabic and English.

Clients who register with XM enjoy seamless onboarding and access to superior trading conditions, a wide range of products and trading tools, free education, and award-winning support.

About XM

XM is an internationally established trading and investment firm, with over 15 million clients, from over 190 countries. Armed with multiple international licenses, XM offers competitive services for retail traders, investors, and affiliates.

With over 15 years of serving clients, XM has proven to be fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Traders can access over 1,400 instruments on more than 10 platforms, including the XM App. The award-winning broker is known for its wide range of products, excellent support, and outstanding live education.

Risk Warning: The Company's services involve significant risks and may result in the loss of users' invested capital. T&Cs apply.

Contact Details:

XM Group

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835168/XM_Secures_SCA_License_in_the_UAE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835167/XM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE XM