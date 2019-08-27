XM Cyber Chosen for Swiss Kickstart Innovation Program

Breach and Attack Simulation Leader Joins Other Top Startups to Promote Tech Innovation in Switzerland

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning breach and attack simulation (BAS) leader, today announced that the company was one of six cybersecurity startups and innovation teams selected to join Switzerland's Kickstart program, an acceleration initiative designed to help startups break into the Swiss and European market. XM Cyber will join other companies in Zurich from verticals including cybersecurity, finance, and healthcare, to bridge the gap between startups and established organizations and accelerate tech growth.

As a member of the program, XM Cyber will engage with several of Kickstart's partners, including Swisscom, AXA, PwC, Credit Suisse, and Coca-Cola, to support Switzerland's tech scene and build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships with these companies.

"To be selected to participate in such a prestigious program highlights how important and crucial cybersecurity is for the growth of technological innovation in Switzerland," said XM Cyber CEO Noam Erez. "We're honored and very excited to collaborate with some of the country's most disruptive and prominent organizations. To be chosen in a field as competitive as cybersecurity is a true testament to the strength of the XM Cyber team and technology."

The Kickstart program's opening ceremony takes place on September 6th, with a six-week Collaboration Sprint that will run from September 30th to November 8th. In addition to providing XM Cyber with a working space, Kickstart also covers business development expenses during the program. XM Cyber looks forward to utilizing these resources and networking opportunities to break into the Swiss market.

"In order to be selected to participate in Kickstart, applicants need the right technology and a strong business model with a clear roadmap and existing market traction," said Fabian Wabbel, Cybersecurity Vertical Lead at Kickstart. "XM Cyber meets all of these qualifications, and we look forward to watching how they collaborate and innovate with our partners."

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform to continuously expose attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM® by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. XM Cyber has already received over 16 industry awards, including being recognized as a "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum. XM Cyber's customers include leading financial institutions, critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Israel.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israeli intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cybersecurity domain. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, UK and Australia.

About Kickstart

Kickstart bridges the gap between startups, corporates, cities, foundations, and universities to accelerate deep tech innovation. Each year, Kickstart brings innovators and entrepreneurs to Switzerland to collaborate with key players for proof-of-concepts, pilot projects and other innovation partnerships. The program is free of charge (no fees, no equity) for selected growth ventures and it provides exceptional access to the executives and decision-makers of Kickstart's partners.

Kickstart is a spin-off of Impact Hub Zürich and was initiated 2015 by digitalswitzerland. In 2019, Kickstart runs six verticals (EdTech & Learning, FinTech & Digital Assets, Food & Retail Tech and Smart City & Technology, HealthTech, Cybersecurity) together with leading partner organizations: AXA, Coop, Migros and Swisscom as well as Credit Suisse, City of Zurich, ETH Zürich, Gebert-Rüf-Stiftung, Mercator Foundation Switzerland, Stäubli, Swisslinx and University of Zurich.

