XM Cyber's APT Simulation and Remediation Platform Earns Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Award

"XM Cyber's HaXM platform operates continuously as an automated cybersecurity red team, which eliminates capital expenditure on an external team to conduct network testing. Its ability to scale to large networks and respond in real time to network changes dramatically augments the capabilities of internal red teams," said Rakesh Vishwanath, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Meanwhile, the blue team function empowers IT personnel with actionable remediation information focused on blocking existing threat paths to critical assets. It also provides best practice advice to save time, resources, and increase an organisation's return on investment (ROI)."

The HaXM system delivers a time-based, high-fidelity visual of an attack path. The visuals include a technical presentation of the actions and options available to the virtual hacker, which forms the basis of the final risk assessment report. IT teams can even set up templates so that the APT simulation focuses on the assets, tools, techniques, procedures (TTPs), and scenarios they prioritise. This approach does away with the need to configure the attack scenario each time they utilise the solution.

Already deployed by customers in North America and Europe, including leading financial institutions and critical infrastructure organizations, HaXM uncovers hidden attack vectors in very short timeframes. It demonstrated how hackers can compromise critical assets, despite the security controls and processes in place. It also provides prioritized, simple-to-follow remediation, significantly increasing the security posture and IT hygiene of organizations.

"XM Cyber ensures a strong understanding of its clients' ecosystems by working with customers through a pilot and proof-of-concept cycle to configure and tailor the technology to their specific needs," noted Vishwanath. "Overall, the customer centricity and comprehensiveness of its APT simulation and remediation platform make XM Cyber richly deserving of Frost & Sullivan's honour."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognises the solution quality and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research, to identify best practices in the industry.

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated APT Simulation Platform to continuously expose all attack vectors, above and below the surface, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the hacker.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israel intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cyber security domain. The company has offices in the US, Israel and Australia.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

