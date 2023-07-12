XNK Therapeutics one of three winners of Business Sweden's Catalyst program 2023

HUDDINGE, Sweden, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB today announced that it has been selected as one of three winners of Business Sweden's Catalyst program 2023. The program identifies Swedish companies having the strongest prerequisites to scale up globally.

"We are very grateful to be recognized as one of the most promising Swedish companies by the Catalyst committee. XNK Therapeutics is a pioneer in the development of autologous natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer therapies, with a pipeline consisting of both solid tumor and blood cancer programs. We are looking forward to working with the team from Business Sweden in our search and evaluation of potential international partners and investors," said Markus Thor, Chief Business Officer of XNK Therapeutics.

Catalyst is a scale-up program for Sweden's most innovative and promising companies and is arranged by Business Sweden. Candidates that make it through the selection process gain a powerful steppingstone towards international growth, including tailored commercialization support, advice, and coaching in a chosen market by Business Sweden.

The selection process is managed by the Catalyst committee, consisting of a mix of external industry experts and angel investors.

"Catalyst is a leading scale-up program for Sweden's most innovative and entrepreneurial companies. Business Sweden would like to congratulate XNK Therapeutics for being selected. XNK Therapeutics has the capability to transform cancer treatment globally. Moreover, it is a company that supports Sweden's ambitions to become a leading nation in ATMP and cell therapy. We are proud to support XNK Therapeutics' international growth and look forward to a long-lasting cooperation," says Jonas Thulin, Program Manager at Business Sweden.

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in AML, currently in advanced preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that include world-renowned NK cell experts and by an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

