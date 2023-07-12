XNK Therapeutics one of three winners of Business Sweden's Catalyst program 2023

News provided by

XNK Therapeutics AB

12 Jul, 2023, 02:29 ET

HUDDINGE, Sweden, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB today announced that it has been selected as one of three winners of Business Sweden's Catalyst program 2023. The program identifies Swedish companies having the strongest prerequisites to scale up globally.

"We are very grateful to be recognized as one of the most promising Swedish companies by the Catalyst committee. XNK Therapeutics is a pioneer in the development of autologous natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer therapies, with a pipeline consisting of both solid tumor and blood cancer programs. We are looking forward to working with the team from Business Sweden in our search and evaluation of potential international partners and investors," said Markus Thor, Chief Business Officer of XNK Therapeutics.

Catalyst is a scale-up program for Sweden's most innovative and promising companies and is arranged by Business Sweden. Candidates that make it through the selection process gain a powerful steppingstone towards international growth, including tailored commercialization support, advice, and coaching in a chosen market by Business Sweden.

The selection process is managed by the Catalyst committee, consisting of a mix of external industry experts and angel investors.

"Catalyst is a leading scale-up program for Sweden's most innovative and entrepreneurial companies. Business Sweden would like to congratulate XNK Therapeutics for being selected. XNK Therapeutics has the capability to transform cancer treatment globally. Moreover, it is a company that supports Sweden's ambitions to become a leading nation in ATMP and cell therapy. We are proud to support XNK Therapeutics' international growth and look forward to a long-lasting cooperation," says Jonas Thulin, Program Manager at Business Sweden.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: [email protected]

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in AML, currently in advanced preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that include world-renowned NK cell experts and by an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3803658/2184267.pdf

XNK Therapeutics one of three winners of Business Swedenâ€™s Catalyst program 2023

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB

Also from this source

XNK Therapeutics one of three winners of Business Sweden's Catalyst program 2023

XNK Therapeutics appoints Hugo Petit as Chief Financial Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.