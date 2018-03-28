XO Group Inc. Executive Dhanusha Sivajee Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer

"Dhanusha is a talented leader and marketing visionary who puts our users at the center of everything she does," said Mike Steib, CEO, XO Group Inc. "She has had a tremendous impact on our business and will continue to solidify The Knot as the #1 trusted wedding brand and app that helps users with every aspect of wedding planning—from finding inspiration and just the right team of wedding vendors, to managing their guests and registry."

"In an era that places incredible value on self expression and embracing individual differences, weddings have become the ultimate personal statement for couples beginning their new life together," said Dhanusha Sivajee, CMO, XO Group Inc. "I am incredibly proud and excited to continue our rich history of building a trusted community that inspires couples of all ages, cultures and traditions to break the rules brilliantly and create a wedding that represents their own set of individual needs and preferences."

Sivajee will also continue to lead XO Group's corporate female empowerment initiatives, including XO FoundHERS, a peer-to-peer-led movement aimed at inspiring, empowering and motivating females to achieve their personal and professional aspirations, whatever they may be. Earlier this month, the XO FoundHERS series announced a strategic partnership with I AM THAT GIRL, launching a nationwide reciprocal mentoring program and the creation of leadership curriculum to be shared with high school and college-aged young women in more than 300 local chapters of I AM THAT GIRL.

Sivajee has been with XO Group since 2014 as Executive Vice President of Marketing & Editorial, responsible for XO Group's brand and audience-building strategies across all user segments, including engaged couples, parents, small business communities and advertising partners. She has more than 20 years experience in brand management and marketing strategy. Prior to XO Group, Sivajee served as Chief Marketing Officer at AOL for the AOL Brand Group and was responsible for driving audience growth across AOL's portfolio of digital brands. Previously, Sivajee worked for Bloomberg as VP of Global Marketing for Bloomberg Mobile, where she launched a suite of Bloomberg Mobile products, including the award-winning Bloomberg Businessweek & Bloomberg TV iPad apps. Prior to that, she worked for HBO creating cross-platform marketing campaigns and developed the go-to market strategy for HBO GO. Sivajee received a BS in International Management from the University of Manchester, England and an MBA from Duke University.

