XOi and Daikin Comfort Technologies introduce the future of field service technology through key strategic relationship

Industry leaders are working together to reimagine jobsite solutions, empower techs and deliver meaningful results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin), a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., a leading manufacturer of heating, cooling, and refrigerant products, and XOi , the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, are transforming the possibilities of field service technology through a new strategic relationship.

Together, Daikin and XOi are working to revolutionize the way technicians interact with technology in the field. The collaboration connects Daikin HVAC technicians throughout North America with XOi's advanced AI- and data-driven solution, generating an unprecedented information and data ecosystem and delivering powerful insights that empower intelligent business decisions.

"XOi's groundbreaking solution allows Daikin contractors to deliver hi-tech service to their customers," said Doug Widenmann Daikin's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We believe that earning technician trust is one of our many keys to earning share. By streamlining and simplifying the experience of technicians in the field, XOi allows them to document, communicate and verify the services they provide with remarkable accuracy and transparency. That connection with customers helps Daikin contractors build trust and lasting relationships that drive consistently elevated business."

Daikin and XOi provide HVAC technicians with a suite of premium tools for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and data-based insights. With XOi, technicians have access to Daikin-specific workflows and a proprietary knowledge base, equipping them to perform fullservice diagnostics at any jobsite by applying data science across live video, workflow automation and artificial intelligence - all of which not only support the technician, but help deliver an incomparable end customer experience.

"Daikin's global presence and XOi's pioneering technology are connecting to reimagine what's possible with field service technology," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "With our solution, Daikin contractors can drive truly world-class performance and productivity while supporting long-term, trust-based customer relationships that are crucial to meaningful and profitable outcomes."

Features of the platform include:

Daikin-specific smart workflows with conditional logic that guide technicians through their work

Daikin-specific AI-driven knowledge base

Smart push notifications which drive and deliver a streamlined technician experience

Easily accessible asset-centric service histories

Live augmented reality remote support direct to Daikin technical support

Strategic trade insights that drive decisions around marketing, training, sales, service and support

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 96,337 employees worldwide and a leading worldwide indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial, and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For more information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com. Amana® is a registered trademark of Maytag Corporation or its related companies and is used under license. All rights reserved.

About XOi Technologies

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io .

