XOi and ICE Group deliver advanced insights and automation to leaders in commercial applied HVAC systems

News provided by

XOi

17 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Top field service technology solution provider partners with leading cooling industry association to enhance insights and help fight labor shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces a new partnership with the Independent Contractors Exchange (ICE) Group, a select group of independent HVAC contractors specializing in the service and installation of applied HVAC systems.

As the premier commercial technical HVAC peer organization in North America, the ICE Group provides service excellence and innovation for applied HVAC systems including chillers, air systems, cooling towers, boilers, water systems and automation. The partnership provides ICE Group contractors with direct access to powerful field knowledge and insights through XOi's advanced data-driven solutions.

"XOi provides the ICE Group with the leading smart tools for capturing and evaluating field data with visual documentation, job analytics, and asset insights," said Rob Bottimore, COO of American Chiller Service. "The partnership between ICE Group and XOi helps our member companies make informed decisions, centralize our focus on service improvements, and support all skill levels of technicians on the job. I believe we will build a generational knowledge asset unseen in the industry that becomes the lasting legacy of the ICE Group."

XOi's powerful technology solutions empower ICE Group member technicians to:

  • Share resources and automation to enhance their collective potential and overall service experience.
  • Store shared historical service knowledge, with added smart features to improve accessibility and visual support for each request within their membership.
  • Access educational resources and equipment information so they can make more informed decisions, bridge the skilled labor gap, and provide exceptional customer service.

"XOi's partnership with the ICE Group is a game-changer for industry leaders in commercial cooling services," said Aaron Salow, CEO and founder of XOi. "Equipping their members with actionable insights, a central knowledge base, and automated features empowers the group to make informed decisions, mentor new techs, and operate with a high level of efficiency. XOi has eliminated visibility barriers for disparate data sets, providing ICE Group with a competitive advantage for members to analyze service trends, capture and evaluate OEM data, and visualize diagnostic themes. This arms their teams with the ability to increase revenue opportunities while streamlining administrative processes and knowledge sharing between each member."

The ICE Group's mission is to improve their people, companies, and the industry through technical support and training, sharing of best practices, and maintaining positive relationships with strategic partners in the industry. For more information, visit https://icegroup.org/.

About XOi Technologies
XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE XOi

Also from this source

XOi continues investment in field service technology with new sales promotions

XOi continues investment in field service technology with new sales promotions

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, announces two new sales...
XOi named to 2023 Inc. 5000

XOi named to 2023 Inc. 5000

Inc. revealed today that XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, ranks ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.