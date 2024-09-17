XOi and Powerhouse Consulting Group partner to provide holistic field service solutions

Collaboration allows industry professionals to leverage comprehensive technology and authoritative expert insights to drive profitability and achieve business goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions for commercial and residential field service companies, announces a new partnership with Powerhouse Consulting Group, an experienced team of software consultants in the skilled trades industry.

Powerhouse Consulting Group drives software education and scalable growth to help leading service contractors implement and take full advantage of field service management tools. XOi offers technicians, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and end customers a single authoritative technology solution for the entire lifecycle of equipment.

The partnership connects XOi's comprehensive technology with Powerhouse Consulting Group's expert training and insights, ensuring field service professionals are equipped with the vital resources they need for the jobsite.

"XOi is ecstatic to work with Powerhouse Consulting Group to provide tools and resources for the skilled trades community," said XOi Director of Partnerships Amanda Harp. "Their team's knowledge and devotion to each client are unmatched, and the clear path of success they lay out provides market differentiation and a roadmap for best-in-class software implementation and optimization. Powerhouse's team consistently brings technology and people together to achieve common goals and reach new standards of excellence."

By partnering with XOi, Powerhouse Consulting Group is broadening opportunities to provide a complete tech stack in the field service industry. Through data consistency, clear communication, field enablement connectivity, and interoperability, technicians can deliver exceptional customer service in the field and contractors can achieve their business goals.

"Powerhouse Consulting Group has consistently recommended XOi's technology to contractors to enhance their operational efficiency through technician-focused software solutions," said Jenny Benbrook, founder and CEO of Powerhouse Consulting Group. "Our partnership with XOi solidifies our commitment to identifying, implementing, and consulting on advanced tools that significantly boost a contractor's profitability."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams with the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io.

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io.

About Powerhouse Consulting Group

Powerhouse Consulting Group is renowned for its expert consulting in Field Service Management software, optimizing processes, and providing tailored training and change management for contractors. We are industry leaders, recognized for our comprehensive certification and deep understanding of contractor needs across various scales and specialties, including commercial/construction and enterprise sectors. Our team's real-world experience in the trades allows us to offer customized solutions that significantly enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

