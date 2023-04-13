XOi announces enhanced leadership team

The leading provider of digital solutions for field service teams names experienced service technology leader Strickland Tudor executive VP of sales and promotes Stacey Bright to CMO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, continues building the industry's top leadership team with the addition of veteran service technology executive Strickland Tudor and the promotion of Stacey Bright to Chief Marketing Officer.

Tudor, who has more than 25 years of experience driving the digital transformation of the skilled trades, will serve as XOi's executive vice president of sales. In his new position, he will lead the development and implementation of XOi's growth strategy, supporting the company's continuing expansion and its reimagining of technology for field service contractors.

"Strick has unique skills and experience in this industry," Salow said. "His extensive background serves as the foundation for an exciting vision of the future that aligns with XOi's mission."

Strickland most recently served as vice president for Schedule Engine, an innovative technology solution for contractors. Before that, he served in various executive leadership roles for Enterprise Holdings, the most successful provider of transportation and mobility solutions in the world.

"XOi is investing in the unprecedented opportunities that emerge as our industry continues to experience tremendous rapid change," Tudor said. "The company has a solid foundation of success based on prioritizing the experience of technicians in the field. By empowering the hard-working men and women on the front lines of our industry, we're in position to reach more markets and accelerate growth and innovation into the future."

Bright has proven to be a dedicated, visionary leader in the SaaS Marketing space for more than a decade. She served as XOi's vice president of marketing before rising to her new position. As CMO, she will continue to put emphasis on driving demand generation, brand awareness in vertical and adjacent markets, and XOi's future-focused digital strategy.

"Stacey's unwavering commitment to driving top-line growth and brand enhancement has positioned XOi as an industry leader in field service technology and propelled Stacey into a role as a trusted, valued member of XOi's C-suite leadership team," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "We would not be here without her, and she is absolutely critical to getting us where we're going."

Before joining XOi in 2019, Bright served as a marketing executive for Built Technologies and Fleet One.

"I'm thrilled and humbled by this new opportunity," Bright said. "At XOi, we're building a team for the future, and we're committed to transforming the trades through innovative, technician-focused digital solutions that drive productivity and revenue and help business owners overcome the ongoing labor shortage."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams a suite of premium tools for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls.

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About XOi

