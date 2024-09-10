XOi enhances sales team with key top-level appointments

The field service technology leader bolsters its successful strategy to scale and reach new markets by naming Roger Forte its new vice president of sales and appointing Mike Segreto enterprise account executive

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions for commercial and residential field service companies, continues to enhance its sales team and strategy with the addition of two experienced industry professionals to key sales positions.

The company has named Roger Forte its new vice president of sales and tapped Mike Segreto as enterprise sales executive. The new hirings reinforce XOi's commitment to serving businesses of all sizes.

"Roger and Mike will play critical roles as XOi continues leading the digital transformation of field service," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "They've each proven they have the skills and experience to create and execute a successful sales strategy with a fast-growing team. Roger has a record of establishing meaningful connections and relationships with the people driving our industry, and Mike's many years of experience in enterprise sales position XOi to help customers at every level navigate complex enterprise agreements. With Roger and Mike, we're able to focus intently on the needs of everyone we serve, from high-level decision-makers to the technicians who are out on the front lines every day."

Forte brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role, including a decade in sales leadership and special expertise in blue-collar vertical SaaS. He has served in key positions for early-stage startups as well as Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, Forte served in key sales roles at Procore Technologies, Inc —helping to bring the hypergrowth-stage construction SaaS provider to revenue of $1 billion and a successful IPO.

At XOi, Forte's responsibilities include scaling and leading a high-performing sales organization and developing the next generation of frontline SaaS sellers and leaders.

"XOi is driving unprecedented change throughout the field service ecosystem, and I'm proud to join their ongoing mission," Forte said. "Aaron has a remarkable vision for empowering technicians and business owners, and that's driving incredible opportunities for XOi to accelerate growth."

Segreto is a veteran sales executive in the construction technology space. He brings extensive experience in artificial intelligence, construction , enterprise-level sales strategies, and business development. He has five years of experience in leadership and played a key role in automating the construction industry. At XOi, he focuses on driving strategic sales initiatives and expanding market reach for the enterprise segment.

"XOi offers world-class solutions for business owners and technicians," Segreto said. "The company's cutting-edge technology, high-quality service and commitment to growth make this an exciting opportunity to develop new markets and extend our brand to help more hard-working contractors and their teams."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams with the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io.

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io.

