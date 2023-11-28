XOi joins Simpro True Blue partner program to help contractors unlock next-level success

Top field service technology solution provider announces new integration with global job management software and takes its place in carefully selected trades partner ecosystem

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces a new integration partnership with Simpro, the total business management software for commercial trade service businesses.

The integration connects XOi to Simpro's new True Blue partner program, a carefully selected ecosystem of industry leaders helping service providers and trades professionals unlock next-level success. XOi is the first U.S. wholesaler integration and referral partner included in Simpro's True Blue network.

"As an industry leader in field service management, Simpro is excited to be partnering with XOi to further enhance our software capabilities," said Ryan Murden, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Simpro. "We are confident that this integration will make it easier and faster for HVAC, electrical, and plumbing technicians to get the help they need while in the field diagnosing customers' issues."

The integration empowers Simpro users to enhance technician experience, generate immediately actionable insights and drive revenue and profitability by leveraging XOi's innovative AI-based, tech-focused smart solution. With XOi, Simpro users can effectively document each job site, quickly register assets, create step-type workflows and checklists, provide timely technician support, and complete in-depth job summaries that can be shared internally and provided to each customer.

The exclusive integration allows Simpro users to:

  • Add jobsite content and initiate remote field support for each Simpro service job.
  • Collect job information and return the data via a shareable link within Simpro's Notes section.
  • Capture make, model and serial numbers with a single photo synced within Simpro's customer assets, eliminating extra work and manual errors.

"This partnership positions us to expand the number of companies who benefit from XOi and the impact we can have for companies in the field service industry," said Aaron Salow, CEO and founder of XOi. "We'll be helping more technicians elevate their performance and drive measurable results through XOi features such as automated workflows, a proprietary centralized knowledge base and proven data-driven analytics. Business owners and their teams will have unique tools to generate and identify new revenue opportunities through tech-focused technology."

Simpro's smart technology solutions and expert long-term support help businesses build, repair and power their future with complete control over operations. The company was founded in 2002 in Brisbane, Australia, and currently supports more than 8,000 businesses and 200,000 users worldwide in the commercial electrical, plumbing, HVAC, security and fire protection industries. Visit https://www.simprogroup.com.

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io.

About Simpro
Simpro is the total business management software for commercial trade service businesses. From job quoting and scheduling to inventory tracking, invoicing and everything in between, Simpro's smart technology solutions and expert long-term support help businesses build, repair and power their future with complete control over operations. Founded in 2002 by an electrical contractor and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Simpro supports more than 8,000 businesses and 200,000 users worldwide in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, security and fire protection industries with 700+ employees in six global offices. To learn more about Simpro, visit our website.

About XOi Technologies
XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. 

XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io.

