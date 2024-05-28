XOi leadership promotions highlight mission to empower field service industry

The trusted provider of best-in-class field service technology names Paige Collins, Jeff Prince, Kiri Leibold and Jon Jackson to new executive positions supporting the company's continued commitment to customer support and success

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions for commercial and residential field service companies, continues to fortify its leadership team and enhance its commitment to world-class customer success with the announcement of four new executive promotions.

XOi has named Paige Collins the company's chief customer officer and Jeff Prince chief technology officer. Kiri Leibold has been named XOi's new VP of customer success and Jon Jackson has been named the company's new VP of customer support.

"At XOi, we're passionate about our mission to define and own the digital transformation of field service," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "That mission is built on developing authentic relationships that truly empower stakeholders throughout the field service ecosystem, including technicians, owners and manufacturers. Paige, Jeff, Kiri and Jon have proven their commitment to the vision that drives us. We're looking forward to seeing them help us continue to elevate the industry through unparalleled customer relationships."

As CCO, Collins leads the strategic vision and execution of XOi's approach to customer experience. Her responsibilities encompass overseeing all post-sale customer-facing teams, including success, support, operations and shared services such as implementation, training, data analytics, and solutions engineering.

In his new CTO role, Prince is focused on aligning technical strategy and planning with the company's business goals. He provides thought leadership to the executive team and XOI board of directors, identifies strategic technology and product goals that drive revenue and oversees technical relationships with vendors, customers and partners.

As VP of customer success, Leibold is responsible for the strategy, operation, and success of our customer success function for all customer segments, including CS implementation, shared services, operations and professional services/enablement. Leibold's role includes combating churn, refining customer segmentation, creating success plans, and increasing retention and expansion of our customer base through successful proactive customer management.

As VP of customer support, Jackson is responsible for the operation and success of XOi's customer-facing client support teams, including front line, L1 support and our Virtual Mentor Center.

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams with the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE XOi