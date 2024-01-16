XOi names Richard "Fletch" Fletcher to lead OEM partnership strategy

XOi

16 Jan, 2024, 07:02 ET

In his new executive vice president role, the experienced sales leader will support the premier field service technology provider's mission to drive digital transformation through essential manufacturer relationships

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, has named veteran industry leader Richard "Fletch" Fletcher to lead the company's critical manufacturer partnerships as it continues to invest in technician-focused technology driving the digital transformation of the skilled trades. 

XOi has named Richard "Fletch" Fletcher as executive vice president of the company's OEM channel.
As the newly appointed executive vice president of XOi's OEM channel, Fletcher leverages his manufacturer experience to lead the evolution and execution of XOi's OEM partner strategy; support XOi's OEM partner relationships; and optimize long-term value and adoption for OEM partners.

"I'm proud to work for a company that's remained true to its blue-collar roots while innovating the field service technology industry," Fletcher said. "Our industry is rapidly changing. Customer expectations are higher than ever and the skilled trades gap is growing. XOi is the premier digital tool for business owners to successfully navigate these challenges. Our mission is to help contractors enhance productivity and profitability by empowering the hard-working men and women on the front lines of the industry. Our relationships with the trusted companies that design and manufacture the complex equipment that keeps us all safe and comfortable is a crucial element of our vision for the industry."

Fletcher has 30 years of experience in residential and light commercial HVAC and construction sales, marketing and development, including a decade in executive leadership for Carrier, a worldwide leader in heating, air conditioning and refrigeration solutions. He has designed and led sales recognition programs with double-digit growth above market growth and large high-touch customer engagement campaigns resulting in 95-plus percent dealer retention.

"Our mission to truly transform the field service industry depends on our partnerships throughout the OEM sector," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Richard brings invaluable experience and insight that positions XOi to deliver premium value to all our OEM partners and, as a result, improve the experience of technicians and end users and elevate results for all of us."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io

About XOi Technologies
XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

