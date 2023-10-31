XOi promotes Lee Bridges and Greg Thoman, enhancing product team driving digital transformation of skilled trades

The top field service technology solution provider names Bridges vice president of product management and advances Thoman to position as principal product manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces two new promotions that strengthen the company's product team as it continues driving the digital transformation of the skilled trades.

XOi has named Lee Bridges vice president of product management to help shape the company's long-term product vision and strategy and Greg Thoman has been named principal product manager.

XOi announced today that Lee Bridges (right) has been promoted to vice president of product management, and Greg Thoman has been named principal product manager.

"Lee has demonstrated a unique capacity to see the big picture without losing focus on the details that matter," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "His ability to harness cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence for application in the field service industry has been critical to XOi's evolution. Greg's expertise and passion have been significant factors in the innovation that ensures our solution truly enhances the experience of the hard-working men and women on the front lines of our industry. They have both played essential roles in positioning XOi as the leading platform for field service contractors and their teams to meet the challenges they face on the job every day."

As VP of product management, Bridges leads XOi's product experts and designers as they continue to develop ground-breaking solutions to empower technicians and enhance profitability for field service contractors. He is responsible for managing XOi's full product lifecycle and ensuring that the company's commitment to innovative field service technology aligns with overarching business objectives.

Bridges joined XOi in 2020. Before being named vice president of product management, he served as senior product manager, director of product and senior director of product.

"The field service industry is experiencing unprecedented disruption that continues to unlock new opportunities for XOi," Bridges said. "As the industry evolves and we continue to invest in teams and technology, we're transforming how field technicians do their jobs. That's driving new possibilities for customer convenience and satisfaction as well as productivity, and I'm proud to be leading this team into the future of field technology."

In his new position, Thoman is responsible for enhancing user experience by closely aligning the XOi platform with how technicians work in the field. He helps lead the product team and collaborates with departments across XOi to create real-world solutions.

"I'm excited to be part of this product team," Thoman said. "We're helping to drive transformation in the trades that can improve the lives of technicians and help business owners overcome the entrenched challenges facing the industry. Lee and I will continue to focus on recognizing new opportunities for XOi to innovate and deliver game-changing solutions to the people who provide the essential services we all rely on."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams a suite of premium tools for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls. For more information, visit https://xoi.io .

About XOi Technologies

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE XOi