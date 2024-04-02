XOi smart field service technology empowers AAON to offer comprehensive connected experience throughout equipment lifecycle

HVAC industry leaders collaborate to connect technicians with essential equipment data and insights throughout the lifecycle of AAON equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, and AAON , a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments, are collaborating to create a fully connected equipment lifecycle, empowering technicians and factory experts to quickly and efficiently resolve issues, improve productivity, and enhance customer experience.

XOi's field intelligence-powered solution and deep data insights provide AAON with a comprehensive ecosystem of equipment data so techs have complete and accurate information available in the field. Connected to the full lifecycle of AAON equipment, from manufacturing to replacement and every touchpoint in between, techs spend less time resolving issues and reduce administrative workflows.

"XOi's industry-leading platform helps us own the full lifecycle of AAON equipment, making the installation and service of AAON equipment a guided, repeatable process," said David Recca, AAON service development manager for North America. "With the support and insights available through XOi, techs can act more efficiently while increasing accuracy, leading to shorter turnaround times and fewer callbacks."

AAON's exclusive optimized warranty workflows demonstrate XOi's proven effectiveness. Since implementing XOi, AAON rep firms report a 100% approval rate for completed warranty claims, significantly reducing the time spent to complete each job.

"The communication of information through XOi has provided data transparency to every stakeholder," said Micheal Plummer, XOi Specialist at AAON. "From the field tech and their leadership to the manufacturer, we all see the same information being brought in from the field. With that correct data, we can see the component failure, the actual component that needs to be replaced, and get it shipped correctly the first time."

XOi has cut AAON's process of reviewing warranty claims in half. Decisions are now based on facts technicians report from the field directly to the factory, parts are shipped correctly the first time and the customer benefits from a faster resolution.

"Our groundbreaking technology combined with AAON's global presence means this collaboration will change ideas about what's possible in our industry," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "AAON technicians around the world will have an all-new capacity to document, communicate, and verify the services they provide with unprecedented accuracy and transparency so they can build customer relationships built on trust and loyalty."

XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls.

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

For more information about AAON, visit https://www.aaon.com/ .

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io .

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

