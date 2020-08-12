XOi Technologies makes first appearance on Inc. 5000

The company has seen marked growth in 2020 following an $11 million Series C funding round in 2019. In June 2020, the company announced integration with Quadra, a top project, maintenance contract and quoting solution powered by ERTH. This year also saw XOi reaffirm its relationships with MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, TDIndustries and Brady Services.

"Our company has grown quickly as the field service industry has recognized the importance of adopting technology to remain competitive," said Aaron Salow, CEO and founder of XOi Technologies. "XOi is built upon the belief that communication and efficiency are at the heart of field service, and our team has worked hard to create a platform that improves both. Being included on the Inc. 5000 list encourages us in our mission to help our clients grow and thrive in challenging times."

This is XOi's first appearance on the Inc. 5000. The Tech Tribune also ranked them as one of the top 10 tech startups in Tennessee for 2020.

To learn more, visit www.xoi.io.

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

