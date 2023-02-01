XOi's Stacey Bright honored with exclusive 2022 SaaS Marketing Leader Award

APPEALIE recognizes field service software provider's VP of marketing for industry achievements, leadership skills, and talent management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacey Bright, vice president of marketing for XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, has been named a 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Marketing Leader Award Winner.

The SaaS Marketing Leader Awards honor the cloud's top marketing and customer success executives.

"It's an honor to be recognized among my peers in the SaaS industry, and I'm humbled that my team felt inspired to nominate me for this award," Bright said. "My achievements and successes are fueled every day by the hard-working people around me at XOi, in the SaaS world, and in the blue-collar industries we serve."

Driven by a record number of peer/employee nominations, the 2022 SaaS Leader Award winners were selected based on their track record of achieving goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent. Consistent with APPEALIE's software awards methodology, Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)-like data points were incorporated along with each executive's specific accomplishments.

"Beyond specific achievements — whether increases in gross retention rates or setting record SQLs — 'human-first' and 'authentic' leadership were common themes cited in our winners' peer nominations," commented Arabella Solaybar, Executive Producer of APPEALIE. "The raving nominations and demonstrated achievements our 2022 honorees received reflect the high standard of excellence in SaaS today."

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software. Winning SaaS apps are selected based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores. The APPEALIE software awards process includes due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence. For more information, visit appealie.com.

XOi equips the current and next generation of field service professionals with smart diagnostics, high-powered data analytics, and live on-the-job virtual support and training to deliver meaningful actionable insights that drive operational efficiency and help contractors identify untapped revenue opportunities.

For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io.

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, is powering a world in which people and equipment are connected, decisions are transparent, and quality outcomes are predictable. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and operational insight dashboards leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io.

