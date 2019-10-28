Xola Partners With Reserve With Google

SAN FRANCISCO and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xola, a leading online booking and marketing platform for tour operators and attractions, announced today at the Arival Conference, a partnership with Reserve with Google to enable real-time bookings through Google Search, Maps and Assistant. This partnership delivers a new, real-time customer engagement and acquisition channel to Xola's 1,200-plus customer base, which includes premier attractions using the Xola booking technology.

Over the last two years, Xola has grown its client base of multi-location and global attractions like The VOID, a critically-acclaimed global leader in immersive virtual reality experiences that combines state-of-the art VR technology, physical stages and multi-sensory effects, including touch and smell to allow consumers to embark on journeys to fully-immersive worlds with friends and family, through Google products as well as on thevoid.com.

"The Xola team has been exceptional to work with and the platform has been instrumental in handling the complexity of our business and helping us scale our operations and ticket sales. Adding the Reserve with Google capabilities to Xola was seamless and provides a new digital selling channel for us," said Jim Cook, Head of Digital, The VOID. "Since launching the Reserve with Google capabilities with Xola, we've seen an immediate impact on ticket sales through that channel."

"Integrating Reserve with Google to the Xola Platform helps our attractions and tour operators capture new customers. Xola's partnership with Reserve with Google comes at a time of growth and new product development for our company. We have been steadily bringing on many large attractions and tour operators like The VOID," said J. Scott Zimmerman, co-founder and CEO of Xola.

On Wednesday October 30 at 3:00 p.m. and Thursday October 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Arival Demo Labs, Xola will premiere its new rules-based Automation Engine that supports dynamic pricing, automated schedule management and capacity regulation requirements of attractions with large customer volumes and unique challenges in yield management.

Both Reserve with Google and the Automation Engine are powerful new additions to Xola's growing constellation of automated marketing tools that drive revenue growth and streamline yield optimization. These are now available in the Xola App Store, which is the first and leading App Store for in-destination tour and activity providers. The App Store now hosts more than 60 apps and integrations to manage and grow your business, including Reserve With Google, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Lighting Deals, Abandoned Booking Recovery, Package Upsell, Capacity Utilization Reporting, Kiosk App, Digital Waivers, and many others.

About Xola

Xola is a leading online booking and marketing platform for the travel industry's in-destination tours and attractions market. Co-founded in 2011 by J. Scott Zimmerman and Anush Ramani, the company is focused on its mission to help tour and activity companies grow their businesses. From small, family owned tour companies to public companies and global brands, Xola's platform has helped over a thousand companies streamline operations and enable revenue growth. Xola has offices in San Francisco, Houston, Bangalore, and Belgrade. For more information visit: www.xola.com.

About The VOID

The VOID is a critically-acclaimed global leader in immersive virtual reality experiences and the future of entertainment. Set to elevate immersive experiences, The VOID aims to transform virtual reality into a dynamic and social event on a global scale. The VOID is developing an entirely new category of interactive and immersive entertainment where guests become active participants in the story. Combining state-of-the art VR technology, physical stages and multi-sensory effects, including touch and smell, with Hollywood characters and storylines, The VOID lets participants experience fully-immersive worlds that, until now, have only lived in the imagination. To learn more, visit www.thevoid.com or follow The VOID on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Helen Shik

Shik Communications for Xola

617-510-4373

Shik.helen10@gmail.com

Joey Hodges

Demonstrate PR for The VOID

415-400-4214

thevoid@demonstratepr.com

SOURCE Xola

Related Links

https://www.xola.com

