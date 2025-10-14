Xona Named an Overall Leader in 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Secure Remote Access in OT/ICS

KuppingerCole highlights Xona's innovation, rapid deployment, and compliance-first design as key strengths for securing OT and ICS environments.

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xona, the pioneer in secure access for critical infrastructure, today announced it has been recognized as an Overall Leader in the newly published KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: Secure Remote Access for OT/ICS (2025).

In this influential report, Xona was ranked a Leader across all four evaluated categories: Overall Leadership, Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership, and Market Leadership, placing it among the top-tier vendors enabling secure remote access in some of the world's most sensitive and demanding operational environments.

"This recognition by KuppingerCole reinforces our mission to empower the heroes protecting the reliability and cyber resilience of critical infrastructure," said Roark Pollock, CMO of Xona. "As OT and IT continue to converge, Xona's purpose-built platform stands out by making secure access both effortless and bulletproof, even in disconnected, degraded, or high-risk industrial settings."

"Xona Systems delivers a pragmatic and resilient approach to secure remote access for OT and ICS environments," said Warwick Ashford, Senior Analyst at KuppingerCole. "With its browser-based protocol isolation, fast deployment, and agentless design, the Xona Platform stands out as a strong solution for organizations needing to balance security, usability, and operational continuity in critical infrastructure."

What Sets Xona Apart

KuppingerCole's evaluation highlights Xona's unique strengths:

Disconnected Access Architecture – Xona eliminates direct network connectivity between user endpoints and critical systems through protocol-layer isolation. This "air gap by design" prevents lateral movement, even if an endpoint is compromised—unlike VPNs, jump servers, or network-tunneling SRA tools. It's a foundational defense against ransomware and insider threats.

– Xona eliminates direct network connectivity between user endpoints and critical systems through protocol-layer isolation. This "air gap by design" prevents lateral movement, even if an endpoint is compromised—unlike VPNs, jump servers, or network-tunneling SRA tools. It's a foundational defense against ransomware and insider threats. 30-Minute Site Deployment – Engineered for rapid deployment without altering existing network architectures, and works across modern and legacy environments while requiring no cloud access or user agents, clients, or plugins.

– Engineered for rapid deployment without altering existing network architectures, and works across modern and legacy environments while requiring no cloud access or user agents, clients, or plugins. Compliance-First Design – Xona simplifies audit readiness for key OT standards including NERC CIP, IEC 62443, TSA SD2, OTCC-1, and other OT security mandates.

According to the report, "Xona delivers secure access by acting as a proxy layer between remote users and OT assets… [with] a browser-based protocol isolation approach that eliminates direct endpoint-to-asset communication and requires no agents or plug-ins."

Built for Critical Infrastructure. Trusted Worldwide.

Trusted by organizations in more than 40 countries, Xona is widely deployed across energy, water, transportation, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Customers rely on the Xona Platform to protect critical systems from insecure endpoints, unify identity and access governance, and ensure compliance without slowing down operations.

A free summary of the report, including key findings on Xona's performance, is available for download. To access the full KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Secure Remote Access in OT/ICS, visit: https://www.xonasystems.com/resources/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-sra-ot-ics-2025.

About Xona

Xona's mission is to empower the heroes protecting the critical infrastructure (CI) our communities rely on every day. Xona delivers the first secure access for critical infrastructure platform, purpose-built to secure, control, and govern access to the world's most critical systems. Trusted by CI organizations in more than 40 countries, the Xona Platform replaces vulnerable legacy access tools like VPNs and jump servers. It delivers complete user access control, protects critical systems from insecure user endpoints, and ensures compliance with global security mandates, simplifying governance and strengthening operational security.

Learn more at www.xonasystems.com.

