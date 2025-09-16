Xona and Radiflow Announce Strategic Technology Partnership to Advance OT Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure Operators and MSSPs

Collaboration brings together Radiflow's OT risk analytics and Xona's secure access control to help industrial enterprises and MSSPs strengthen cyber resilience across distributed operations.

HANOVER, Md. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xona, the pioneer in secure access for critical infrastructure, and Radiflow, a leading OT cybersecurity company, today announced a strategic technology partnership aimed at helping critical infrastructure operators and managed security service providers (MSSPs) improve operational security, visibility, and risk governance across industrial environments.

This collaboration brings together Radiflow's passive threat detection, OT asset visibility, and risk quantification with Xona's zero-trust secure access platform designed specifically for OT and cyber-physical systems. Together, the companies offer a complementary approach to protect critical infrastructure environments from insecure endpoints, unauthorized access, and emerging cyber threats.

"The threat landscape for critical infrastructure continues to intensify, and operators need both visibility and control to reduce risk without disrupting operations," said Bill Moore, CEO and Founder of Xona. "Radiflow provides advanced OT risk intelligence, while Xona enforces secure, policy-based access to critical systems. This partnership is a powerful step forward for operators and the MSSPs who support them."

Empowering OT Security Teams and MSSPs

Through this alliance, Xona and Radiflow will explore ways to deliver integrated solutions that offer:

Real-time access governance based on OT risk insights: Radiflow's CIARA platform quantifies cyber risk and suggests mitigations; these insights can be used to inform access decisions in the Xona Platform.

Radiflow's CIARA platform quantifies cyber risk and suggests mitigations; these insights can be used to inform access decisions in the Xona Platform. Asset-aware access policy enforcement: Radiflow's asset and network discovery via iSID can help Xona administrators define and enforce precise, least-privilege access by role, time, and system.

Radiflow's asset and network discovery via iSID can help Xona administrators define and enforce precise, least-privilege access by role, time, and system. Rapid incident response: Alerts from Radiflow's anomaly detection can be used to trigger session lockdown or isolation in Xona's Centralizer.

Alerts from Radiflow's anomaly detection can be used to trigger session lockdown or isolation in Xona's Centralizer. Unified deployment across distributed environments: Xona and Radiflow both offer lightweight, edge-deployable solutions suitable for industrial operators with bandwidth-constrained or geographically dispersed sites.

Supporting MSSPs and Channel Partners

The partnership also creates new opportunities for Radiflow's and Xona's joint channel partners and MSSP ecosystem to offer differentiated, risk-informed authorized connectivity capabilities.

"Xona's platform is a natural complement to Radiflow's risk-based OT security solutions," said Ilan Barda, CEO and Co-founder of Radiflow. "Together, we can help our partners deliver greater operational value to industrial customers, whether they are building SOCs, managing hundreds of sites, or responding to regional compliance mandates."

As part of the partnership, the two companies will work closely with select MSSPs and channel partners to enable joint customer engagements, collaborative go-to-market programs, and co-branded solution offerings tailored to energy, water, oil & gas, manufacturing, and transportation sectors.

About Xona

Xona's mission is to empower the heroes protecting the critical infrastructure (CI) our communities rely on every day. Xona delivers the first secure access for critical infrastructure platform, purpose-built to secure, control, and govern access to the world's most critical systems. Trusted by CI organizations in more than 40 countries, the Xona Platform replaces vulnerable legacy access tools like VPNs and jump servers. It delivers complete user access control, protects critical systems from insecure user endpoints, and ensures compliance with global security mandates, simplifying governance and strengthening operational security.

Learn more at www.xonasystems.com. or contact Jake Leonard-Walters, Sales Director Europe, [email protected].

About Radiflow

Radiflow is a leading, global provider of OT security solutions and services for critical infrastructure and industrial automation. With broad and deep industrial cyber experience, the company enables operators to continuously safeguard their operations while they manage risk, optimize their security budget, and comply with regulations and industry best practices. Radiflow OT security solutions and services are deployed at more than 8000 sites worldwide, supported from offices and partners in Europe, APAC, and North America.

Learn more at www.Radiflow.com or contact James Sandrone, Regional Director UK&I, [email protected].

Media Contacts:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-TouchPR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE XONA