Xoom Rolls Out Domestic Money Transfer Services in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoom, PayPal's international money transfer service, today rolled out the ability for customers to send money to recipients in the U.S. for the first time. Through strategic alliances with Walmart and Ria, Americans can now use Xoom to send money fast for cash pick-up typically in minutes at nearly 5,000 locations across the country*.

Xoom's services potentially benefit more than 44 million foreign-born people in the U.S.1 who send remittances to family and friends in their home countries. With the introduction of domestic money transfer services, Xoom will now serve even more customers, including more than half of Americans who make domestic person-to-person (P2P) payments2. Using Xoom's mobile app or website, consumers will have the ability to send money quickly and securely for cash pick-up at any Walmart or Ria-owned store in the U.S.

"Many of our customers in the U.S. already send money to loved ones in the country, and they usually prefer that the money is available right away," shared Julian King, Xoom's Vice President and General Manager. "This rollout reinforces our commitment to make money transfers fast, easy and affordable for everyone, whether they are at home or on-the-go."

"At Ria, we are delighted to further consolidate our relationship with Xoom and Walmart," said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet's Money Transfer Segment. "Our continued partnership is a fine example of how Ria's technology can serve as an enabler between platforms, offering consumers and partners an added layer of security and compliance screening, in turn facilitating value creation within the Fintech ecosystem."

Many consumers in the U.S. face personal, institutional and policy-related barriers to access the financial system. These underbanked consumers rely heavily on fringe financial service providers to conduct routine financial transactions and pay high fees in the process. With Xoom's introduction of domestic transfers, Americans can send money at affordable rates for cash pick-up quickly at 4,684 Walmart stores and 175 Ria locations across the United States. For more information on store locations and eligible banks, visit xoom.com.

A pioneer in digital remittances, Xoom is a fast way to securely send money, pay bills and reload phones for loved ones in over 160 countries globally. These remittances serve as a lifeline for many people around the world and are used to pay for every day needs like utility bills, healthcare, and education costs, as well as emergencies. The largely cash-based system of sending money across borders is full of paperwork, high fees, standing in line and an ever-present uncertainty of when, and if, the money will arrive when it's needed. By providing fast and more secure payment options for customers to seamlessly and securely send money across borders by going online or using a mobile device, PayPal and Xoom are helping to expand and improve the financial health of millions of people worldwide.

*Fees and Limitations apply

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 295 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), is a global leader in the money transfer industry. The company is steadfast in its commitment to its clients and their communities, offering fast, secure and affordable money transfers through a network of over 385,000 locations spanning across 160 countries and online at www.riamoneytransfer.com.

For more information visit www.corporate.riafinancial.com.

1 According to the 2018 American Community Survey single-year estimates, commissioned by the U.S. Census Bureau.

2 According to data from a 2017 Aité Group survey of 1,974 U.S. consumers about their person-to-person (P2P) payments behavior.

