XOR, The UK Luxury Phone Brand Unveils The "X2 Carbon Shield" Limited Edition, Available for Purchase using Cryptocurrency only via Coinbase payment gateway.

News provided by

XOR

12 Dec, 2023, 05:07 ET

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --XOR, the epitome of sophistication and innovation in the mobile industry, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated "X2 Carbon Shield" Limited Edition, a cutting-edge masterpiece that seamlessly blends luxury with technology. What sets this edition apart is not just its unparalleled design and features but the groundbreaking option for customers to acquire it using cryptocurrency only.

The X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition represents a fusion of Luxury and state-of-the-art technology. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the phone boasts a sleek carbon like coated leather that is both beautiful and durable. This exclusive edition is a testament to XOR Luxury's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of luxury phones.

Key Features of the X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition:

Durability Excellence: The phone's exterior is crafted from high-quality carbon like coating on calf leather, ensuring a lightweight yet robust design that captivates the senses.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Powered by unique mobile technology, guarantees a seamless user experience focussed on privacy protection.

Exclusive Limited Edition: Limited to 100 units worldwide, the X2 Carbon Shield is a prestigious collector's item.

Cryptocurrency Payment Only: XOR Luxury is proud to pioneer the integration of cryptocurrency transactions for the purchase of the X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition.

Mr. Lei Yan, CEO of XOR UK Corporation Limited, expressed his excitement about this groundbreaking offering, stating, "With the X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition, we aimed to create a device that not only reflects our commitment to unmatched luxury but also embraces the future of digital transactions. By introducing cryptocurrency as a payment option, we are providing our discerning customers with a convenient and private way to acquire this exclusive piece of technology."

The X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition is available for pre-order immediately, with shipping scheduled to commence on Jan 2024. To order and more information, please visit www.xor.inc or contact via WhatsApp: https://wa.me/447826410623 

About XOR:

XOR is a UK luxury mobile phone brand renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, privacy protection and luxury technology. XOR continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of luxury mobile and privacy protection for its HNWI customers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@xorinc.uk
+44 (0) 20 39418770

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298699/XOR_X2.jpg

SOURCE XOR

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.