XOR, The UK Luxury Phone Brand Unveils The "X2 Carbon Shield" Limited Edition, Available for Purchase using Cryptocurrency only via Coinbase payment gateway.

The X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition represents a fusion of Luxury and state-of-the-art technology. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the phone boasts a sleek carbon like coated leather that is both beautiful and durable. This exclusive edition is a testament to XOR Luxury's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of luxury phones.

Key Features of the X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition:

Durability Excellence: The phone's exterior is crafted from high-quality carbon like coating on calf leather, ensuring a lightweight yet robust design that captivates the senses.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Powered by unique mobile technology, guarantees a seamless user experience focussed on privacy protection.

Exclusive Limited Edition: Limited to 100 units worldwide, the X2 Carbon Shield is a prestigious collector's item.

Cryptocurrency Payment Only: XOR Luxury is proud to pioneer the integration of cryptocurrency transactions for the purchase of the X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition.

Mr. Lei Yan, CEO of XOR UK Corporation Limited, expressed his excitement about this groundbreaking offering, stating, "With the X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition, we aimed to create a device that not only reflects our commitment to unmatched luxury but also embraces the future of digital transactions. By introducing cryptocurrency as a payment option, we are providing our discerning customers with a convenient and private way to acquire this exclusive piece of technology."

The X2 Carbon Shield Limited Edition is available for pre-order immediately, with shipping scheduled to commence on Jan 2024. To order and more information, please visit www.xor.inc or contact via WhatsApp: https://wa.me/447826410623

About XOR:

XOR is a UK luxury mobile phone brand renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, privacy protection and luxury technology. XOR continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of luxury mobile and privacy protection for its HNWI customers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@xorinc.uk

+44 (0) 20 39418770

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298699/XOR_X2.jpg

SOURCE XOR