Xoriant Achieves Select Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, (a ChrysCapital company), a Sunnyvale headquartered prominent digital engineering services company today announced it has achieved Select tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As a Select partner, Xoriant can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.


"Data is core to every modern enterprise. The partnership with Snowflake reflects our commitment to collaborate with Snowflake and the global community. We continue to explore new opportunities, build innovative technology solutions that help customers realize new revenue streams from their data investments and drive their business forward," said  Navneet Taneja, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Alliances & Partnerships, Xoriant.

Xoriant's team of skilled, experienced, Snowflake-certified engineers will continue collaborating closely to mobilize the world's data with Snowflake's Data Cloud, helping joint customers realize maximum value from their data and optimize the data stored in the cloud. As a Select tier partner, Xoriant will continue to deliver seamless complex migration, tech stack modernization, re-engineer enterprise data platforms, and ensure process and cost optimization for the global Snowflake community, including ISVs and enterprise customers.

"Xoriant's product engineering expertise combined with Snowflake's Data Cloud comprise a powerful combination of capabilities to streamline the data management and transformation for joint customers and support our mission to mobilize data in the service of the enterprise," said Katie Ecklund, Senior Director of Partner Sales - America, at Snowflake.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please click here.

About Xoriant:

Xoriant is a Sunnyvale, CA headquartered digital engineering firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From Tech Startups to Fortune 100 Enterprises, we enable innovation, accelerate time to market and ensure client competitiveness across industries. Across all our focus areas – digital engineering, cloud, data & AI and Security – every solution we develop benefits from our software engineering DNA and culture of innovation. It also includes successful methodologies, framework components, and accelerators for rapidly solving critical client challenges. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. For further information about Xoriant, please visit www.xoriant.com.

