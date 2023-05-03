Xoriant and PDF Solutions Announce Industry-Academia Collaboration with COEP Technological University to Support its Smart Manufacturing Innovation Software Lab

Early access to smart manufacturing solutions aimed at making tomorrow's workforce digital-manufacturing ready

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant (a ChrysCapital company), a leading global engineering services company with strong expertise in digital engineering and emerging technologies, today announced an industry-academia collaboration with the College of Engineering Pune Technological University and PDF Solutions to support COEP's Smart Manufacturing Innovation Software Lab. The purpose of the Lab is to provide early access and experience with industry-proven solutions focused on digital engineering and smart manufacturing to create a more future-ready workforce.

With a rapidly transforming semiconductor industry, the Smart Manufacturing Innovation Software Lab is intended to enable COEP Tech students to gain firsthand experience on industrial manufacturing projects using cloud, robotics, artificial intelligence, data, and analytics.

PDF Solutions, a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics spanning the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals, intends to provide its Cimetrix Sapience software platform for Smart Manufacturing for use in the lab by COEP Tech students. The Cimetrix Sapience platform connects factory equipment and includes a growing ecosystem of analytics and AI/ML-enabled applications. With the Cimetrix Sapience platform available in COEP Tech's Lab, students will be able to engineer solutions for leading-edge manufacturing use cases in a digital twin environment before they even begin their careers.

Leveraging its three decades of software engineering pedigree, Xoriant will build a data integration platform on top of the Cimetrix Sapience platform for the Smart Manufacturing Innovation Software Lab.

"Digital technologies are key drivers to our customers' growth and our own success. We are excited about this industry-academic collaboration with PDF Solutions and COEP to modernize manufacturing using data and insights and drive the next wave of growth," said Sukamal Banerjee, CEO of Xoriant.

"The semiconductor manufacturing industry is at an inflection point and needs to undergo massive technology transformation to remain agile, competitive, and global," said Ranjan Chatterjee, VP of Smart Factory Business, PDF Solutions. "This Lab will use the Cimetrix Sapience platform to kick-start innovative solutions intended to help meet this need."

"This collaboration is a great opportunity for our students to work with industry professionals and be active contributors to the ever-changing manufacturing industry, making them future-ready for exciting smart manufacturing career opportunities," said Prof. S.D. Agashe, Vice Chancellor, COEP Technological University Pune.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered digital product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From startups to Fortune 100, we deliver innovative solutions, accelerating time to market and ensuring our client's competitiveness in industries like BFSI, High Tech, Healthcare, Pharma, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications, and Automotive.

Across all our technology focus areas – digital product engineering, DevOps, cloud, infrastructure and security, big data and analytics, data engineering, management, and governance, and IoT – every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. It also includes successful methodologies, framework components, and accelerators for rapidly solving important client challenges. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. For further information about Xoriant, please visit www.xoriant.com.

About COEP Technological University (COEP Tech)

College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), chartered in 1854, is the Third oldest Engineering College in Asia and a nationally respected leader in technical education, with a legacy of being "BIG on Heritage" and "BOLD on Technology". COEP was granted the total Autonomy (Academic, Administrative, Managerial and Financial), by the Government of Maharashtra in 2003-04 with the appointment of late Dr. F.C. Kohli as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Institute, in 2004. The demonstrable outcomes of such transformation are visible in terms of NIRF ranking, NBA Accreditation, Excellent Students' performance in Placements, Higher Studies and Entrepreneurship, Remarkable translational research by faculty & students and sustained industry/corporate/alumni engagements.

