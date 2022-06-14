Xoriant Brings Next-gen Solutions to the 3 Key Banking Events This June in the US

Financial services authorities can experience innovative solutions built using in-house accelerators, next-gen enterprise data management platforms and multi-cloud enablement risks & strategies at Pershing INSITE® 22, FIMA US, and BCI Summit respectively

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a global innovation engineering partner providing advanced solutions and software development services for global banks and financial institutions, today announced its participation as sponsors in three influential banking industry events this year, being held in major cities in the US. Xoriant brings 30+ years of experience leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Blockchain, Automation, Data Science, AI/ML, Cloud Enablement, Security & Identity/Access Management, and more to enable financial institutions to engineer applications & custom solutions that accelerate digital initiatives.

At INSITE® 22, (a BNY Mellon/Pershing event) attendees will experience first-hand insights on how peers from the finance industry utilize tech and next-gen agile banking solutions using Xoriant's rapid prototyping in-house accelerators to assist newer product development, faster servicing & enhanced positive customer experience. At FIMA US 2022, the premier event for the Data Management community, attendees get to know how Xoriant CDi's data management platform enables finance firms/banks to get the most value out of their data through AI/ML based Operational Data Management and BusinessFirst Data lineage. At the BCI Summit, discover how Xoriant helps banks create, navigate and secure complex multi-cloud environments that provide high performance and reliability.

"We are excited to connect & collaborate with the leaders, advisors and authorities from the financial and data management ecosystem, exchange peer insights and experiences on the critical challenges, the technology trends we anticipate and new-age solutions that will benefit the financial community," said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO of Xoriant.

You can visit Xoriant at:

INSITE® 22 BNY MELLON

Booth #302

June 15 – 17, 2022

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, Texas

FIMA US FINANCIAL DATA INNOVATION

Booth #20

June 21 – 22, 2022

Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA

BCI SUMMIT

Panel discussion

June 23, 2022, 2PM ET

NYC, New York State

To learn more about Xoriant's BFSI offerings, please visit https://www.xoriant.com/industries/financial-services

ABOUT XORIANT

Xoriant has been pioneering technology excellence for over 30 years, providing advanced solutions and software development services for global banks, software product companies and F500 market leaders. Headquartered in the U.S. with 17 global offices and 5000+ engineering professionals, Xoriant helps organizations streamline operations, reduce legacy debt, and delight customers with cutting-edge digital innovations. Xoriant's offerings include custom digital transformation solutions powered by proven frameworks and accelerators for payments, FX, data management and governance, advanced analytics for real-time insights, multi cloud security and automation, cloud migration, and infrastructure modernization -- delivered onsite, nearshore, and offshore by industry-leading digital engineering teams.

