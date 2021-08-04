Xoriant Establishes Engineering and Support Operations in Mexico

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a global product engineering, software development and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, has launched Engineering and Support Operations in Mexico.

Xoriant Mexico will be hiring engineers in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey to support a surge in demand from independent software vendors (ISVs) and enterprises across all industries. Fortunately, Mexico is producing over 125,000 computer science graduates every year, making it a very attractive source of high-tech talent.

"Xoriant has always been a very customer-focused company and the Mexico Nearshore Operations Center will enable us to serve our customers more efficiently in adjacent time zones," said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO, Xoriant.

Mexico is currently experiencing hyper-growth in the IT outsourced services industry and is becoming a significant player in the IT market overall.

"Several of our clients are extremely excited about the possibility of expanding their engagements with us into Mexico. We plan to leverage our Mexico center and put operations in place to significantly scale in the near to mid-term," said Hari Haran, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Xoriant.

