Xoriant Recognized as a Leader across Multiple Distinguished Categories in Zinnov Zones 2023 Ratings

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a prominent digital engineering services company has been recognized as a leader in the 2023 Zinnov Zones for Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings across multiple distinguished segments, including Digital Engineering in the Small & Medium Service Providers segment, Software Platform Engineering, Data and AI Engineering, ER&D US, and Enterprise Software. The Zinnov Zones ratings provide a holistic assessment of global software engineering service providers, showcasing their strengths, key areas of impact, and scalability across technologies, industry segments, and the market.

Xoriant has a three-decade history of driving innovation in the Digital Engineering services space. Software products and platform engineering have been Xoriant's key focus area, helping businesses build digital-ready products and platforms to accelerate delivery at the pace at which customers can create business value.

"The noteworthy recognition is a testament to our strong commitment to innovation in delivering differentiated digital engineering services. Organizations today seek partners in their innovation and engineering roadmaps, who help realize their imaginations, making their business future-ready and sustainable. This remarkable recognition in the Zinnov Zones Ratings elevates our positioning in digital engineering services capabilities coupled with data, AI, and enterprise software," said Rajat Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Xoriant.

"Building on its strong expertise across key verticals including BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and Hi-tech, has helped Xoriant anchor its position as an established player in the niche category in the 2023 Zinnov Zones for Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov. "The firm is also focused on inorganic growth through its acquisition of Thoucentric, which enhanced Xoriant's ability to drive digital innovation in supply chain, sales and finance functions. Additionally, the launch of the ORIAN generative AI platform, the expansion of its delivery capabilities with a new center in Mumbai, India, and the ability to provide transformative solutions in Data and AI across BFSI and Hi-tech verticals, have empowered Xoriant to drive digital success for clients."

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Sunnyvale, CA headquartered digital engineering firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From Tech Startups to Fortune 100 Enterprises, we enable innovation, accelerate time to market and ensure client competitiveness across industries. Across all our focus areas – digital engineering, cloud, data & AI and Security – every solution we develop benefits from our software engineering DNA and culture of innovation. It also includes successful methodologies, framework components, and accelerators for rapidly solving critical client challenges. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. For further information about Xoriant, please visit www.xoriant.com.

About Zinnov:

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov.

